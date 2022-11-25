Joe Lycett Pokes Fun At Liz Truss '1.5 Months' In Charge With Another Of His Unique Artworks

Joe Lycett Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Throughout Truss’ 49 days in Downing Street, Joe provided regular commentary as he ironically cheered her on from the sidelines in his own inimitable way.

Fresh from making headlines with a stunt taking aim at David Beckham for the former footballer’s role in the current World Cup in Qatar, Joe unveiled another of his unique objets d’art inspired by the ex-Conservative leader on Friday morning.

“Fresh from the kiln, the Liz Truss Commemorative Plate®,” he wrote on social media, alongside a photo of his work, which he joked was a tribute to “Britain’s greatest 1.5 months”.

Over the course of Truss’ tenure as PM, Joe carried on a running gag about being “very right-wing”, which began when he appeared on Laura Kuenssberg’s inaugural BBC politics show last month, the day before Truss was announced as the new PM.

Poking fun at the host’s interview with Truss, which aired moments earlier, the stand-up comic sarcastically said: “I know there’s been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC – I’m actually very right wing and I love it,” he sarcastically said.

Liz Truss Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

“I thought she gave great clear answers,” he added. “I know exactly what she’s up to.

“She was very clear, what she said! I think we know exactly what’s going to happen. You’re reassured, I’m reassured, are you reassured?!

“I think the haters will say we’ve had 12 years of the Tories, and that we’re sort of at the dregs of what they’ve got available, and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs. I wouldn’t say that because I’m incredibly right-wing, but some people might say that…”

Joe’s appearance on the show caused a huge amount of conversation at the time, with the Daily Mail’s front page headline the next day reading: “Now BBC Comic Mocks Truss.”