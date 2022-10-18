Joe Lycett Makes 'Perfect' Use Of That Daily Mail Front Page Blasting His Liz Truss Comments

Joe Lycett Ollie Millington via Getty Images

Joe Lycett had the “perfect” way to make use of the Daily Mail front page covering his remarks about Liz Truss last month.

Shortly before Truss was appointed PM in September, the comedian made an infamous appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s inaugural BBC politics show, poking fun at her interview with the host from moments earlier.

“I know there’s been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal wokie comedians on the BBC – I’m actually very right wing and I love it,” he sarcastically said.

“I thought she gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to.”

The Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back presenter added: “She was very clear, what she said! I think we know exactly what’s going to happen. You’re reassured, I’m reassured, are you reassured?!

“I think the haters will say we’ve had 12 years of the Tories, and that we’re sort of at the dregs of what they’ve got available, and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs. I wouldn’t say that because I’m incredibly right-wing, but some people might say that…”

Joe’s appearance on the show caused a huge amount of conversation at the time, with the Daily Mail’s front page headline the next day reading: “Now BBC Comic Mocks Truss.”

A perfectly normal story in a perfectly normal newspaper in a perfectly normal country. pic.twitter.com/wDQORExCYg — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) September 4, 2022

He joked at the time he’d be “off to the framers in the morning”, and revealed on Tuesday morning he’d made good on his promise, sharing a photo of his “perfect” new art piece on his Twitter:

Truss’ credibility as leader has arguably never been more fragile after she was forced to install Jeremy Hunt as chancellor following the sacking of her political ally Kwasi Kwarteng.

Liz Truss Pool via Getty Images

In his first major act as chancellor, Hunt took an axe to the controversial mini-budget and undid the core pillars of Truss’s economic strategy in a bid to reassure the financial markets.