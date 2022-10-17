Susanna Reid Skewers Liz Truss Over 'Stability' Comments Amid Growing Calls For PM To Resign

Susanna Reid and Liz Truss Karwai Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty

On Monday afternoon, the daytime anchor fired back after Truss tweeted: “The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions.

Advertisement

“We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom.”

Poking fun at Truss’ comments about “stability”, Susanna responded on her own Twitter account: “The British people want stability so I launched unfunded tax cuts that spooked markets, risked pension funds, shot up interest rates, sacked the Chancellor and then reversed the whole plan including the guarantee to protect you from energy price rises. But – stability.”

The British people want stability so I launched unfunded tax cuts that spooked markets, risked pension funds, shot up interest rates, sacked the Chancellor and then reversed the whole plan including the guarantee to protect you from energy price rises. But - stability 👍🏼 https://t.co/5VhAvPk0je — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 17, 2022

Susanna also highlighted results from a poll conducted by GMB, in which viewers voted not just in favour of a general election, but also the Conservative party finding a new leader:

Advertisement

In our @gmb poll Do You Want A General Election? 93% said yes.



In our poll “Should Tories Stick With Truss or Twist?” 85% said twist. — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) October 17, 2022

Truss’ credibility as leader was wavered consistently since her appointment last month, but has arguably never been more fragile after she was forced to install Jeremy Hunt as chancellor following the sacking of her political ally Kwasi Kwarteng.

In his first major act as chancellor, Hunt took an axe to the controversial mini-budget and undid the core pillars of Truss’s economic strategy in a bid to reassure the financial markets.