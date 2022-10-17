Susanna Reid Skewers Liz Truss Over 'Stability' Comments Amid Growing Calls For PM To Resign

Good Morning Britain presenter Susanna Reid has taken aim at Liz Truss on Twitter amid growing calls for the prime minister to resign after just over a month in the role.
On Monday afternoon, the daytime anchor fired back after Truss tweeted: “The British people rightly want stability, which is why we are addressing the serious challenges we face in worsening economic conditions.
“We have taken action to chart a new course for growth that supports and delivers for people across the United Kingdom.”
Poking fun at Truss’ comments about “stability”, Susanna responded on her own Twitter account: “The British people want stability so I launched unfunded tax cuts that spooked markets, risked pension funds, shot up interest rates, sacked the Chancellor and then reversed the whole plan including the guarantee to protect you from energy price rises. But – stability.”
Susanna also highlighted results from a poll conducted by GMB, in which viewers voted not just in favour of a general election, but also the Conservative party finding a new leader:
Truss’ credibility as leader was wavered consistently since her appointment last month, but has arguably never been more fragile after she was forced to install Jeremy Hunt as chancellor following the sacking of her political ally Kwasi Kwarteng.
In his first major act as chancellor, Hunt took an axe to the controversial mini-budget and undid the core pillars of Truss’s economic strategy in a bid to reassure the financial markets.
Following this, a number of key figures from within the Conservative party have publicly called for the PM to resign from her role.