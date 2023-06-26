Joe Lycett Had A Hilarious Response To Ben Elton's Appearance On Laura Kuenssberg

As you might expect, Joe Lycett had something to say about Ben Elton’s appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s show over the weekend.
Joe was previously a guest on the inaugural episode of Laura’s BBC Politics show back in September, during which he went viral for playful comments he made about Liz Truss, who became prime minister just days later.
Joking that he himself was “extremely right-wing”, the comic said at the time: “The haters will say we’ve had 12 years of the Tories, and that we’re sort of at the dregs of what they’ve got available, and that Liz Truss is sort of like the backwash of the available MPs.
“I wouldn’t say that, because I’m incredibly right-wing, but some people might say that.”
Laura Kuenssberg’s show was responsible for another viral moment on Sunday, when the comedian and author Ben Elton vented his feelings about Rishi Sunak.
“I sort of wanted to believe maybe he’s kind of a bit more decent, but it turns out he’s as much of a mendacious, narcissistic, sociopath as his previous boss,” Ben declared.
Since Sunday morning, the clip has been viewed more than a million times, with Joe weighing in shortly after it aired.
Once again donning his “extremely right-wing” persona, he tweeted: “I’m SICK AND TIRED of hearing from so called ‘comedians’ on political shows!!! These are for serious people like Nigel Farage and Dominic Raab!!!”
“Ben Elton should be ASHAMED and JAILED,” he added.
Elsewhere in his appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s show, Ben described Rishi Sunak’s interview with the host as “extraordinary Orwellian, meaningless, evasive word salad”.
“He’s the prime minister, he owes us honesty but we got nothing but mendacity, evasion and vanity, just dripping with vanity,” he said.