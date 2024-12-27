Joe Rogan Says He Doesn’t Expect ‘Cagey’ Trump To Drop Government UFO Secrets After Drone Sightings

Joe Rogan SYFY via Getty Images

Joe Rogan has shared whether he thinks President-elect Donald Trump will blow the lid off classified information on rumored UFOs when he takes office in January.

While speaking with UFO documentary filmmaker, James Fox, in a new episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan got candid about the US government’s response to the strange drone sightings in cities like New Jersey and New York, which some have speculated to be UFOs.

The podcast host, who interviewed Trump in October ahead of November’s election, told Fox that he doesn’t anticipate Trump will be any more forthright than President Joe Biden about the purported extraterrestrial spacecrafts.

“When I confronted Mr. Trump [during our interview], he was very cagey, very cagey…He didn’t tell me shit,” Rogan said Tuesday. “It was basically like neither confirm nor deny.”

“I think he knows something, I [just] don’t think he’s interested,” the former Fear Factor host added.

In Trump’s October 26 interview on Rogan’s podcast, he told Rogan he’s “never been a believer” of aliens and UFOs.

Referencing how Trump recently claimed the government knows where the drones originated, Rogan said, “When you think of the capabilities of the United States military, it doesn’t make any sense they can’t figure out what’s going on.”

“I think what Trump said is probably correct that the government knows ― they know what’s happening and they don’t want to tell people,” he added.

Earlier this month, Trump told reporters that the federal government knows the origin of the mystery drones flying over New Jersey and other East Coast states, but wants to “keep people in suspense.”

Claiming that “the government knows what is happening,” Trump said, “Look, our military knows where they took off from. If it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went.”

“And for some reason, they don’t want to comment,” Trump added. “And I think they’d be better off saying what it is. our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense.”

Elsewhere in his podcast episode, Fox asserted that Biden has “nothing to lose” by dumping the classified info on Americans before he exits the White House next month, prompting Rogan to egg on Biden to “release the hounds.”

“[Biden has] been so dismissive of it all. [Barack] Obama said a lot more about it,” Fox said.

“You know why? Because he’s already in space. He’s in space right now. He’s in orbit around Saturn right now. He’s like Dr. Manhattan, he’s on the moon in a glass house,” Rogan joked in response.

Watch the episode of The Joe Rogan Experience below.