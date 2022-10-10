Joe Wicks And lululemon Have Created A New Mental Health Wellbeing Series – Here Are The Incredible Guests Featured

Richard Tilney-Bassett

Fitness guru and lululemon ambassador Joe Wicks has released an exciting new wellbeing series in collaboration with the athletic apparel company, shining a light on the mental health journeys of some of the UK’s most inspirational stars.

’My Journey with Joe Wicks’ — released this World Mental Health Day, October 10— is a four-part content series that sees the UK’s most loved fitness trainer chat candidly with inspirational people across the world of sport, TV and entertainment.

Each celebrity guest appears in their own ten-minute episode with Joe, in which they ‘walk and talk’ (naturally, there’s exercise involved!) against some stunning scenic backdrops, while sharing their personal experiences with mental health.

lululemon stands for wellbeing; supporting mental health amongst its team members and the wider community, and embracing and promoting human diversity, uniqueness, and inclusivity.

So, who features in the series? Let’s take a look…

LOUIS THEROUX, Documentarian and TV presenter

Journalist, documentarian, broadcaster, author — and occasional rapper (yes, look it up; it’s a thing), Louis Theroux is a big name in entertainment both here and in the US — and a fun guest in Joe’s series, as he delves into his own experiences with mental health.

Few people know that the comedic presenter struggles with anxiety, and in the past has experienced self-doubt, leading him to question his career direction at times and professional purpose.

NICOLA ADAMS, Boxing Gold Medallist

Amongst Joe’s guests is boxing gold medallist Nicola Adams, who, despite the challenges of a tough upbringing, injury, and severe sexism in her sport, became the first openly LGBTQI+ person to win a boxing gold medal at London 2012.

Nicola reveals her incredible fighting spirit, an unwillingness to dwell on negative thoughts, and how impending motherhood has intensified her desire to keep learning and to continue achieving remarkable things.

ADELE ROBERTS, Radio Presenter, Broadcaster and DJ

Next to share her story with Joe, is radio presenter and reality TV star Adele Roberts — who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2021. Now living with a stoma, Adele has recently been given the all-clear and is cancer-free.

In this inspirational — and at times emotional — episode, Adele reveals how a huge part of tackling cancer was the mental aspect; “I’ve really understood how powerful the mind can be and how if you have the right attitude, you can get through really dark times.”

ALEX GEORGE, TV personality and Ambassador for Mental Health

Welsh medic and TV personality, Dr. Alex George is a former A&E doctor who now serves as the UK youth mental health ambassador.

Alex, who believes in empowering people to feel better with tools and education, speaks to Joe about the importance of developing ‘emotional literacy’, building resilience, and our ability to manage worrying about the future. Dr. Alex tragically lost his brother to suicide in 2020, and his story is a powerful reminder of the value of vocalising our emotions on the path to mental health wellbeing.

It’s a fun and fascinating watch, and while each story is unique, common wellbeing strategies emerge — such as mindfulness, self-compassion, perspective, and the power of connection and relationships. Plus of course, keeping physically active — which is why Joe Wicks and lululemon make the perfect partnership in this inspiring collaboration.

As part of its mission to empower people to feel good in themselves, lululemon has pledged $75m to organisations working to advance wellbeing through their Centre for Social Impact. It’s also committing to its members to receive Mental Health First Aid training by 2023, to better understand and support those experiencing mental ill health.