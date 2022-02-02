Joe Wicks (Minus His Beard) Tries To Win Big On Game Show In Unearthed Pre-Fame TV Appearance

Joe Wicks on The Bank Job Channel 4

Long before Joe Wicks was known as the nation’s PE teacher, he appeared on a TV game show.

The Body Coach has revealed he once tried to win big on short-lived Channel 4 series The Bank Job.

Hosted by George Lamb, the game show featured a bank vault with 25 safe deposit boxes with contestants answering questions to open the boxes and accumulate prize money.

Minus his now-trademark beard, a fresh-faced Joe was seen playing the game back in 2012 in a clip he shared with his 4 million Instagram followers.

In the video, Joe is seen panicking when he couldn’t get his buzzer to work to answer a question, while a timer was counting down.

George asked him: “Which urban music trio consists of Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa?”

“It’s not buzzing, it’s not buzzing, N Dubz!” he shouted, before putting his head in his hands.

Posting the clip on his Stories, Joe wrote: “N Dubz innit. Bloody knew it was.”

Joe as he is more familiar to his millions of followers Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images

Having made a name for himself as an online fitness and nutrition coach, Joe’s profile rocketed in the first lockdown in 2020 when he hosted live PE lessons for the nation’s kids when schools were closed.

His classes also raised nearly £600k for NHS charities after he donated the advertising revenue from the live streams, and he was subsequently awarded an MBE as part of the Queen’s birthday honours.

