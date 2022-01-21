John Bercow Has Made A Cringe-y Cameo About Cryptocurrency

John Bercow this summer. ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images

John Bercow has recorded a personalised video message on Cameo that appears to urge cryptocurrency traders not to sell when prices are falling.

In a clip posted to Twitter by “Crypto Boole”, the former Speaker of the House of Commons can be heard blasting out his trademark bellowed “Order!” and urging people to “stop selling”.

Bercow, who joined Cameo in April, can be heard saying: “You’re running around like headless chickens, get a grip of yourselves and recover your composure. This sort of unseemly conduct must not persist. Calm, stoicism, fortitude, and good order are the requirements of the day. Onwards and upwards! Orderrrrrrrr!”

The “Crypto Boole” post was captioned: ”To the people that market sell the lows.”

To the people that market sell the lows ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FW3eXlebPZ — Crypto Boole (@CryptoBoole) January 20, 2022

OOORRRDEEERRRR — Crypto Boole (@CryptoBoole) January 20, 2022

Bercow’s style had brought him international attention, and he seems to have parlayed his battle-cry into a money-spinning enterprise. According to his Cameo account, the former MP is charging £110 for personal messages and £3,000 for business-use recordings.

Bercow served as a Tory MP for 12 years until he was elected speaker in 2009. He left the speaker’s chair and the Commons in 2019.

But he announced in the summer he had joined the Labour Party, saying he regarded the Conservatives under Boris Johnson’s leadership as “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”. Reports suggested the switch was an attempt to seek a seat in the House of Lords, having been snubbed by the Tories. Bercow denied the suggestion.

His latest Cameo prompted a wave of cringe on social media.

John Bercow now doing cameos for anon crypto accounts telling traders not to sell the dip, of course, for it is 2022 https://t.co/WRHqsPqllr — Andy Silvester (@silvesterldn) January 20, 2022

David Attenborough once said the main reason he is so respected and trusted is that he has, over his life, turned down huge sums to advertise products. “If you say things because people pay you to say them, you’re not going to be taken seriously ever again.” Anyway - enjoy. https://t.co/PxlwXikjuT — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 20, 2022

This is so incredibly humiliating for absolutely everyone involved. https://t.co/cv60YbJsuP — Jason Sinclair (@jlsinc) January 20, 2022

The planet-destroying meteor cannot come quickly enough. pic.twitter.com/BrYCtjbKdC — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) January 20, 2022

But “Crypto Boole” came to his defence after the online backlash (although some others enjoyed it: “This is absolute genius. Best Cameo request by a mile”), tweeting: “To all the normie accounts retweeting this with salt

“1. Were just having fun ;)

“2. Find a hobby or something, do something creative with your time.

“3. a 101: You are supposed to sell a top and buy a bottom 4. Bercow is a legend

“And I paid for it you poor bastards, shoo”.