John Bercow Apologises For Imitating Ken Clarke In Discussion About Bullying

John Bercow has apologised for his “feeble” mimicry of Tory MP Ken Clarke in a discussion about bullying in Parliament.

The apology offered by the Commons Speaker came after Plaid Cymru’s Jonathan Edwards told the House another MP had made “disparaging remarks” about his accent during a debate the day before, noting that it was not the first time it had happened.

“This kind of behaviour only serves to reinforce the privileged and exclusive perception of Westminster politics,” he said.

“Can I put on the record, Mr Speaker, that I’m extremely proud to be Welsh and of my accent,” Edwards added, earning cheers from the green benches.

Addressing the House on Tuesday, Bercow condemned personal mockery as “wrong”, telling MPs it constitutes “a form of bullying” to many people.

But he admitted he may also have been guilty of mocking his fellow politicians – specifically veteran MP Clarke.

“I may on occasion myself have caused offence by my extraordinarily ineffective mimicry, for which I apologise,” Bercow said.

“I have been known to seek to imitate the Father of the House, the right honourable and learned gentleman, the member for Rushcliffe, who has been a friend of mine for well over 20 years.”

“As I say, my efforts at imitating him are usually pretty feeble and they’ve always been in a friendly spirit,” he added.

The Speaker is known for dragging out Clarke’s name when introducing him in the chamber.