John Bishop Makes Very Honest Admission About Embarrassing Madame Tussauds Incident

John Bishop has admitted he had a humbling experience when he paid a recent visit to Madame Tussaud’s.

During an interview on the New Year’s Eve special of The Graham Norton Show, the comic revealed that “about 15 years ago Madame Tussauds asked if they could make a model of me for the entertainment section in Blackpool”.

So, when he arrived in the city as part of his most recent comedy tour, John said he “thought it would be fun to go and have a picture with it”.

“I asked at reception if they had a ‘John Bishop’, and the guy said. ‘Mate, we’ve not had that here for three or four years’,” he recalled.

John added: “I thought it was funny – because I have been melted down for the next generation of famous people. That’s showbiz!”

But John isn’t the only famous face with an unfortunate story about their wax likeness (or, in his case, lack thereof).

Earlier this year, Perrie Edwards revealed she’d visited Madame Tussauds with her two-year-old son Axel, so he could see her wax statue for the first time.

“We walked over and he went, ‘that’s Mamma!’ I went, ‘yeah, what do you think?’,” she said. “Before I could finish my ‘what do you think?,’ he was like, ‘I want to go sit on aunty Leigh-Leigh’s knee’,” Perrie continued, referring to bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s own wax figure.

“I was like, ‘right, how very dare you! Well, you can’t sit on them because they’re made of wax, so you’ll have to come and stand with me at the side’.”

John Bishop is joined by fellow star guests Robbie Williams, Rami Malek and Motsi Mabuse on the New Year’s Eve special of The Graham Norton Show, airing on 31 December at 10.25pm on BBC One.