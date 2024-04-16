Perrie Edwards Reveals Son's 'Brutal' Reaction To Seeing Her Madame Tussauds Waxwork

Perrie Edwards has revealed her two-year-old son had a big reaction to seeing her Madame Tussauds waxwork for the first time.
During a new interview with Heart Breakfast, presenter Jamie Theakston asked the former Little Mix singer whether she and her co-stars’ wax figures were still on display now the group are on hiatus.
“No, no, they’re still there,” Perrie insisted, noting that she took her son Axel – who was born in August 2021 – to the wax museum just a few weeks ago.
She recalled: “He was buzzing. He was so excited! Honestly, we walked over and he went, ‘that’s Mamma!’ I went, ‘yeah, what do you think?’.”
However, it seems Axel’s excitement at seeing his mum’s likeness wore off pretty quickly.
“Before I could finish my ‘what do you think?,’ he was like, ‘I want to go sit on aunty Leigh-Leigh’s knee’,” she revealed, with Jamie laughing off the “brutal” story.
“I was like, ‘right, how very dare you!’ Well, you can’t sit on them because they’re made of wax, so you’ll have to come and stand with me at the side’,” Perrie joked.
“Honestly, he loved it though. He loved it.”
Little Mix’s waxworks were unveiled in July 2021, a matter of months after former band member Jesy Nelson announced she was quitting the group.
The band continued as a three-piece for the remainder of their time together, during which they hit number one with their single Sweet Melody, collaborated on new music with Anne-Marie and Saweetie, made history with their Best Group win at the Brit Awards and released the greatest hits collection Between Us.
On Friday, Perrie released her debut solo single Forget About Us, which is on track to chart within the top 10 in its first week.
