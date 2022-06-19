Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards at the Brit Awards in 2019 Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has announced that she and her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged.

On Saturday night, the chart-topping star shared photos of the moment Alex popped the question on her Instagram page, sharing her excitement with her followers.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee,” she said of the Liverpool midfielder. “And I said… YES!”

Congratulatory messages began to pour in from a number of Perrie’s famous friends, including former bandmate Jade Thirlwall who commented with a tearful emoji.

Jade also marked the occasion by re-sharing Perrie’s post on her own Instagram story.

“Gonna have 10 of these to celebrate,” she joked, alongside a snap of herself holding a drink in front of a Little Mix poster.

Perrie and Alex confirmed reports that they were an item in 2017, and moved in together two years later.

Last year, Perrie announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s first child, just days after then-bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed publicly that she was also expecting.

She gave birth to a son, Axel, in August 2021.

Perrie is best known as a member of the chart-topping girl band Little Mix, who were formed on The X Factor in 2011.

After over a decade together, the trio revealed at the end of last year that they were going on an indefinite hiatus, with all three members of the group expected to be embarking on solo careers in the near future.