Little Mix's Reaction To Two Fans Getting Engaged During Their Show Is All Kinds Of Adorable

Anyone who’s been following Little Mix’s current tour will know the group have been reduced to tears pretty much every night as they prepare to go on hiatus.

However, during their performance in Manchester on Saturday night, the trio were moved to tears for a very different reason.

During the show, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were performing their hit Secret Love Song – which they’ve repeatedly said is considered by the band to be an anthem for their LGBTQ fans – when they spotted a proposal in the crowd.

“Congratulations! I’m gonna cry!” Perrie shouted from the stage.

As she tried to carry on with the routine, Perrie admitted she was struggling to contain her emotions, telling fans: “Oh, I can’t. I’m a sucker for love. I’m gone! I’m gone!”

“Let’s sing it to them,” Jade then suggested, but all three members of the group found themselves unable to continue with their lines, instead inviting the arena to sing to the newly-engaged pair in the crowd.

More than a decade after being put together on The X Factor, Little Mix announced last year that they were planning to take a break from the group when their Confetti tour comes to an end.

Little Mix will be taking an extended break when their current tour ends Georgie Gibbon/Shutterstock

In an interview published earlier this week, though, they made it clear that they had no intention of making their hiatus a permanent one.

“Honestly, we haven’t even parted ways yet and we’re already talking about when we’re coming back!” Perrie joked. “We’re like, ‘is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?’.”

Little Mix’s final show on their Confetti tour will take place at the O2 Arena, London on 14 May, but will also be live-streamed so fans around the world can watch what promises to be an emotional farewell for the chart-topping band.