Little Mix Set The Record Straight On Upcoming Hiatus As They Gear Up For Extended Break

Little Mix at the premiere of Leigh-Anne Pinnock's film Boxing Day last year Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Little Mix have opened up about their plans to go their separate ways ahead of their final live shows as a band.

Towards the end of last year, the three-piece announced that they would be taking a break from the group after 11 years together when their Confetti tour comes to an end.

Advertisement

However, in an interview with The Sun, they made it clear that they didn’t intend for their hiatus to be a permanent one, admitting they’re already thinking about reunion plans.

“Honestly, we haven’t even parted ways yet and we’re already talking about when we’re coming back!” Perrie Edwards told the newspaper. “We’re like, ‘is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?’.”

Advertisement

Little Mix gave an emotional rendition of their last single Between Us on The Graham Norton Show last year via PA Wire/PA Images

Jade Thirlwall agreed: “You can’t deny our relationship – whenever anyone comes to watch the show or sees us in interviews or on social media it’s pretty obvious that we can’t actually live without each other.

“We know how phenomenal we are together, so why would we never want to do that again? Change has to happen in life, you have to move on at some point and try new things, but it’s such a comfort to know we have each other to come back to.

Advertisement

“We don’t know how long this will be for but I’m already ready for that reunion!”

The band members also said there wouldn’t be any rivalries between them when they launch their solo endeavours, insisting their friendship is more important than solo success.

“We’ve all said we will let each other know when we’re going to release so we don’t end up clashing in the charts,” Perrie explained. “We’re rooting for each other, not competing against each other.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: “We are so close and that’s the thing. We’re all going to be in communication about this the whole time.”

Advertisement

Little Mix had been a four-piece until Jesy Nelson's exit in 2020 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Little Mix were put together by the judges on The X Factor in 2011, after auditioning as four solo artists, and went on to win the show.

While all parties initially maintained that Jesy’s exit from Little Mix was amicable, this appeared to have changed somewhat by the end of last year, when they admitted they were no longer in touch with one another amid speculation of a fall-out.