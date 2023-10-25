Little Mix Underwent Therapy After Jesy Nelson's 'Painful' Exit From Band

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall Dave Benett via Getty Images

Citing mental health struggles as a reason for her seemingly swift exit, Jesy came under fire from band members and the public alike following the release of her controversial single Boyz, which was released one year later and came number 4 in the UK charts.

Little Mix continued without Jesy and in 2022 announced a break while pursuing solo careers.

Despite being inseparable for almost a decade following their success on the British TV show The X Factor, and topping the UK charts a number of times with hits, Wings in 2021, Black Magic in 2015 and Shout Out To My Ex in 2016 (to name but a few). There seems to be no love lost between bandmates and ex-bandmate today.

In a new memoir due to be released on October 26, Leigh-Anne is reported by The Sun to have laid everything bare, including the emotional turmoil felt by the band following Jesy’s sudden exit from Little Mix.

It’s reported Leigh-Anne wrote that the drama following Jesy’s exit, the alleged feud between Jesy and the remaining members of Little Mix and even Nicky Minaj’s involvement left the three “traumatised”. The culmination of this resulted in the group needing counselling.

“It was a complex and painful thing to come to terms with,” she wrote. She continued to explain that she hadn’t been prepared for the intensity of the emotions she experienced and that it had felt like ‘a weird breakup’.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Neil Mockford via Getty Images

“The whole thing was abrupt and sad and then it was messy, which made it even more painful,” she’s reported to have said.

“We haven’t talked since then,” Jesy said of her exit from the band. “Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.

“I think that is what is so exciting about all of us. We are all musically different styles. I think we will all go in our own lane.

“I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented.”