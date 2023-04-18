Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Where Things Stand With Former Little Mix Bandmates

Jesy Nelson pictured at a screening of her new music video last week Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer via Getty Images

Jesy Nelson has revealed she’s had no contact with her Little Mix bandmates since quitting the band two years ago.

Back in 2021, Jesy announced she was leaving the chart-topping pop group after almost a decade, telling fans that being part of the band was taking its toll on her mental health.

While all parties insisted at the time that her exit was an amicable one, this appeared not to be the case as time went on.

After Jesy’s debut solo single Boyz sparked controversy due to accusations of Blackfishing being levelled against her, reports claimed that her ex-bandmates had all unfollowed Jesy on social media. Unverified leaked DMs reportedly from Leigh-Anne Pinnock to one TikTok user later suggested that Jesy had, in fact, blocked the trio.

These alleged messages were never verified, nor did Leigh-Anne ever comment on the matter directly, but they did end up forming a major part of the conversation during an ill-fated Instagram live-stream Jesy took part in with Boyz collaborator Nicki Minaj, in which the rapper branded Leigh-Anne a “fucking clown” and accused her of being “jealous” of Jesy.

Little Mix together in 2019 HGL via Getty Images

After an extended break, during which time she parted ways with her record label, Jesy is now promoting her follow-up single Bad Thing, and was asked about her relationship with Little Mix during a new interview with The Sun.

“We haven’t talked since then,” Jesy said of her exit from the band. “Never say never, but I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now, which is so exciting.

“I think that is what is so exciting about all of us. We are all musically different styles. I think we will all go in our own lane.

“I am rooting for all of them. I honestly do wish them all the success as they are all crazy talented.”

On what led to her decision to leave Little Mix, Jesy told the tabloid: “Being in a girl band, you are a machine going all the time. You don’t have a minute to breathe and take time out if you just need space. That was something I struggled with.

“For me, my mental health issues were an ongoing thing while I was in Little Mix. I was struggling with my body issues, I was constantly being trolled and I really, really struggled.”

Little Mix on stage at the Brit Awards in 2019 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

She added: “Your mental health is the most important thing. You only live once so sometimes you have to stop and look after yourself.

“I needed support and help to overcome that, and there wasn’t the time while I was in the band. I don’t have regrets because I had to do what was right for me and I will always cherish the memories I had in Little Mix.”

Jesy previously said of her bandmates: “I can’t explain it, it’s like there has to be this distance. We were so close so you can’t do in-between, there has to be space.

