André Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock pictured in 2021 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Break out the Confetti: congratulations are in order for Leigh-Anne Pinnock and footballer André Gray, after the former Little Mix singer confirmed rumours they got married earlier this month.

The couple first announced their engagement in 2020, and welcomed twins the following year.

Leigh-Anne sparked speculation she and André were about to tie the knot two weeks ago, when she shared family photos from a trip to Jamaica. Fans then started noticing that friends of the former X Factor star had also started posting similar pictures.

Advertisement

Speaking on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show on Friday, Leigh-Anne opened up about her big day, revealing: “It was beautiful. Do you remember Jahmene [Douglas] from The X Factor? He sang as I walked down the aisle and I had a gospel choir as well, it was just absolutely stunning.

“Our first dance was Dvsn’s The Line, proper slow, proper romantic. And then for the wedding breakfast we had curried chicken, fish – the food was really good. We were in Jamaica, so it was bit laid-back, all a bit chill, so it ran an hour late and it was a little bit unorganised.”

She continued: “And you know you have that image of exactly how it’s going to be on the day? A couple of things just weren’t that and I had to say to myself ‘you know what, Leigh? It’s fine, it’s still beautiful everyone’s having a good time, just chill’. But it was perfect – even though it wasn’t!”

Andre and Leigh-Anne at the Brit Awards in 2019 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Advertisement

Weeks before the wedding, Leigh-Anne shared a video from her hen weekend celebrations, showing her partying with family and friends, including her Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall.

In classic hen do fashion, the group donned masks featuring André’s face, with Leigh-Anne also posing in a veil featuring the words “Mrs-Gray-To-Be” in silver lettering.

“We made a fricken movie, the hen of dreams,” she wrote in the caption. “I love these women more than humanly possible and s**t, I’m getting married y’all”.

Leighade at Leigh-Anne’s hen do >>> pic.twitter.com/FH3GT1cZzi — Jade Thirlwall Updates. (@JTdailyupdates) May 12, 2023

Advertisement

In the comments, Jade admitted that she was “still recovering” after the event, which she described as “the most beautiful hen”.

Leigh-Anne and André met in Marbella back in 2016, where they were both holidaying with separate groups of friends.

André, who currently plays for Greek Super League team Aris, proposed on their fourth anniversary.

Since becoming parents in 2021, the couple have chosen not to share photos of their children’s faces on social media, and have also kept information about them out of the public eye.

“I’m just trying to keep it as private as possible for as long as possible,” she told The Sun in 2022. “It was a decision we made at the time because [the attention] was freaking me out a little bit.”