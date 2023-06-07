No One Is More Excited For Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Solo Debut Than Her Little Mix Bandmates

Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the 2023 Brit Awards JMEnternational via Getty Images

Leigh-Anne Pinnock sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a teaser of her upcoming debut single, but no one was more supportive than her fellow Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.

The singer revealed on Tuesday that her first-ever solo track, titled DSL, is coming soon and posted a sneaky clip on her Instagram of what to expect.

It comes around 18 months after Little Mix announced their plans to take an extended break after a decade together.

Captioning the short but sweet video, Leigh-Anne wrote simply: “#LeighAnneIsComing”.

Little Mix’s Jade was eager in her response, proving there’s still a lot of love between the members of the group, declaring: “WE ARE READYYYYYY”

Perrie also voiced her unwavering support, adding: “Omg. I dieeeeeeeeee. The visuals. The vocals. The lewkkkk!”

We love supportive Little Mix pic.twitter.com/nuueF0XtD5 — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) June 6, 2023

And it wasn’t just Leigh-Anne’s former bandmates who were bursting with anticipation ahead of the song’s release.

Fans pretty much going into meltdown as soon as the news broke:

LEIGH-ANNE’s DEBUT SOLO SINGLE IS OUT THIS MONTH AND IT SOUNDS LIKE A BANGER ALREADY OMG — ✧ (@darrenbtw) June 7, 2023

LEIGH-ANNE'S FIRST SINGLE IS COMING SO SOON!!!! IT'S GOING TO BE BEAUTIFUL TO SEE THE START OF HER SOLO CAREER 💚 — RACHEL PROPERTY ◟̽◞̽ (@ikwydlsirwin) June 7, 2023

I only now have seen and heard that Leigh-Anne teaser and AHHHH so so excited for her solo music it's going to be so so good — Manoek (@evelynsevermore) June 7, 2023

WAIT LEIGH ANNE SOLO DEBUT?!?!!??!? 😭😭😭🤍🤍🤍 MY GIRLIE. — BAEK-ERY STAN 🧁 HARD 06/26! (@YERIMONLINE) June 6, 2023

The hype for Leigh Anne’s solo is bringing me to tears, she deserves this so much — Callum 🇬🇧 (@lleighlleighque) June 6, 2023

SOLO LEIGH ANNE IM SO EXCITED — ً (@sabsctrl) June 6, 2023

can’t wait for leigh anne’s solo music oh my god — nish (@seeunsjun) June 6, 2023

Last month, former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson said she has not spoken to her former bandmates since she quit the band in 2020.

“I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now,” she said.

“Being in a girl band, you are a machine going all the time. You don’t have a minute to breathe and take time out if you just need space. That was something I struggled with.”

Little Mix at the premiere of Leigh-Anne's 2021 film Boxing Day Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Little Mix were formed on The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.