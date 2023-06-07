No One Is More Excited For Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Solo Debut Than Her Little Mix Bandmates

Leigh-Anne Pinnock sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a teaser of her upcoming debut single, but no one was more supportive than her fellow Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall.
The singer revealed on Tuesday that her first-ever solo track, titled DSL, is coming soon and posted a sneaky clip on her Instagram of what to expect.
It comes around 18 months after Little Mix announced their plans to take an extended break after a decade together.
Captioning the short but sweet video, Leigh-Anne wrote simply: “#LeighAnneIsComing”.
Little Mix’s Jade was eager in her response, proving there’s still a lot of love between the members of the group, declaring: “WE ARE READYYYYYY”
Perrie also voiced her unwavering support, adding: “Omg. I dieeeeeeeeee. The visuals. The vocals. The lewkkkk!”
And it wasn’t just Leigh-Anne’s former bandmates who were bursting with anticipation ahead of the song’s release.
Fans pretty much going into meltdown as soon as the news broke:
Last month, former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson said she has not spoken to her former bandmates since she quit the band in 2020.
“I honestly wish them the best on their solo journeys now,” she said.
“Being in a girl band, you are a machine going all the time. You don’t have a minute to breathe and take time out if you just need space. That was something I struggled with.”
Little Mix were formed on The X Factor in 2011 and were the first group to win the competition.
In December 2021, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade announced they would be going on hiatus following the completion of their 2022 Confetti Tour, in order to “recharge and work on some other projects”.