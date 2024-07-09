John Fetterman Gives Trump Brutal Reminder About Who 'Kicked His Ass' Once Already

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“That’s going to be our guy. That’s my guy,” he told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Monday, adding that Biden is the only candidate to beat former President Donald Trump in an election.

“And my money is gonna be on the guy that kicked his ass in 2020 and he’s going to win again,” he said.

.@JohnFetterman on his colleagues' criticism of Biden: "If no one has run for president and they're giving advice... it's like, I'm gonna tell Tom Brady, 'Oh you really need to hold harder in the pocket or something.'" pic.twitter.com/etent1LxEE — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 9, 2024

Fetterman called out the people urging Biden to quit.

“It cracks me up,” he said. “It’s like I’m going to tell Tom Brady, y’know, you really need to hold harder in the pocket or something. I mean, it’s strange.”

Fetterman said he spent time with Biden during his campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

“He had a perfect day with me,” Fetterman said, adding that Biden did multiple unscripted and interactive events:

.@JohnFetterman on his recent campaign stops with President Biden: "He had a perfect day with me. I spent the entire day with Joe Biden with me. He had multiple events all day. He was unscripted." pic.twitter.com/mQX7xBgvUL — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) July 9, 2024

The Pennsylvania senator also mocked Republicans over their support for Trump despite his criminal conviction in New York and multiple cases still under way.

“It’s strange why Republicans seem to embrace that a felon is at the top of their ticket and they’re proud of that, and they dress like him,” he said.

Fetterman ― who faced his own health questions when he suffered a stroke in 2022 while running for Senate ― has spoken out in favour of Biden since the debate, and tweeted a message of support on Sunday: