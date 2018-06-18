John Lewis Will Reward You For Trading In Your Old Clothes

John Lewis is buying back your unwanted clothes, through a new app-based service that is set to help cut down on landfilled clothing.

The brand is currently trialling a system where customers can select clothes they want to sell back on an app. It gives an instant update of how much you can get for each item and the balance is paid by e-voucher. The unwanted clothes will be resold or mended, so that they can be recycled into new products.

It is estimated that 300,000 tonnes of clothes sent to UK landfill each year, according to WRAP – so it’s a real pressing issue. Here’s what other high street brands are doing to help you recycle your old clothes.