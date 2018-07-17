Sir John Major Warns 'Fanatical' Tory Brexiteers Will Trigger An Early General Election

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major believes “fanatical” Eurosceptic Tories will trigger an early General Election unless they start compromising with Theresa May.

The ex-Tory leader launched a scathing attack on the European Research Group of MPs – led by Jacob Rees-Mogg – as he warned Brexiteers are more dedicated and focused than the so-called ‘bastards’ he faced during his time in Downing Street.

The former PM – who led the country from 1990 to 1997 – even compared the ERG to the hardline Republican Tea Party group, an organisation famed for its tough approach to negotiations.

Speaking to ITV News’ Robert Peston on his digital programme ‘Now What?’, Sir John warned the Hard Brexiteers could even split the party if they don’t show flexibility in talks with Downing Street.

Sir John said: “Once we come to a ‘no deal’ it is difficult to see how a General Election can be avoided and difficult to see how an election for Prime Minister can be avoided, if we come to ‘no deal’.

“If those hard, most convinced Brexit supporters continue to say there is no compromise and whatever is put forward is going to be rejected then that is the route in which we are headed.”