John McDonnell Refuses To Say Whether Christine Shawcroft Should Quit Labour's NEC

John McDonnell has refused to say whether Christine Shawcroft should resign from Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) She quit as head of Labour’s disputes panel on Wednesday evening after asking for a council candidate embroiled in a Holocaust denial row to be let back into the party. The disputes panel is the body that decides whether to investigate sexist, racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic abuse and other disciplinary cases. However the Momentum-backed Shawcroft remains on the party’s powerful ruling NEC. Asked multiple times by Sky News on Thursday morning if she should step down from the NEC, McDonnell would not be drawn. “It’s an elected position and it’s up to the electorate to decide if she should be elected again,” he said.

The shadow chancellor said people who were found guilty of anti-Semitism in the party would be treated “severely and ruthlessly”. The further escalation of the anti-Semitism accusations within Labour came after a man, named as Alan Bull, reportedly shared an article on Facebook called: “International Red Cross Report Confirms the Holocaust of Six Million Jews is a Hoax.” It was accompanied with a picture of the gates of Auschwitz, with the famous phrase ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’ (work sets you free) replaced with the phrase ‘Muh Holocaust’.

Here’s that Facebook post. Not too easy to take this out of context pic.twitter.com/J0SDVVf8eQ — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) March 28, 2018