Labour 'Doomed' If Jeremy Corbyn's Anti-Semitism 'Fiasco' Continues, Warns David Blunkett

David Blunkett has hit out at the “fiasco” of how Jeremy Corbyn has dealt with accusations that Labour is riven with anti-Semitism.

Lord Blunkett said the problem of anti-Jewish racism within the party had “worsened” under Corbyn’s leadership.

Speaking at the British Academy in central-London on Wednesday evening, the former Labour home secretary said the only way Corbyn would now become the next prime minister would be if he “stops being Jeremy Corbyn”.

“What’s happened is a group of people were so intent on capturing the Labour Party that they forgot that what we are trying to do is capture the hearts and minds of the nation,” he said.

“If we forget the whole purpose of the vehicle is to win for people out there then we are doomed.

“We have got to reach out. Having captured all the going anti-Tory votes in the general election we’ve got to capture some Tories. And you don’t do that by performing like the last two weeks,” he said.

“Jeremy Corbyn will be the next prime minister if he stops being Jeremy Corbyn,” he said. “I don’t mean personally Jeremy Corbyn, I mean the project.”

After he made the comment a phone rang loudly. “That’s Jeremy Corbyn,” Lord Blunkett joked. “Or Seumas Milne [Corbyn’s spokesman]”.