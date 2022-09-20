Talk Show Host John Oliver Slams Sky For Censoring His Comments About The Queen

Talk show host John Oliver has criticised Sky’s decision to censor his recent jokes about Queen Elizabeth II.

While he’s originally from the UK, the comedian currently lives in the States, where he fronts the late-night show Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Advertisement

Following the Queen’s death earlier this month, John made headlines after a segment in his show which began with him saying: “Obviously, we need to start with the UK, which is clearly still reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.”

After showing a clip of newly-appointed prime minister Liz Truss, John continued: “I’m just gonna say this, and you may not like it, but it doesn’t make it any less true. The nicest thing the Queen of England ever did for anyone was die the week that woman became prime minister.

“Because for at least a week, she’s not going to get justifiably destroyed for answers like that.”

“The nicest thing the Queen of England ever did for anyone was die the week that woman became prime minister. Because for at least a week, she's not going to be getting justifiably destroyed for answers like that.”



John Oliver - Liz Truss glorifies profits pic.twitter.com/KzsCJzWJUf — creative chaos (@KrallIan) September 12, 2022

Referring to the new King, John added: “Look, things are pretty fucking bleak in the UK right now. This fucking guy is about to be on all the money.”

Advertisement

However, when the episode in question aired on Sky here in the UK, these remarks were cut completely, which was met with criticism at the time.

During an interview with fellow late-night presenter Seth Meyers, John commented: “It’s been a very weird time in Britain. These 10 days of enforced mourning, apparently, have been very strange.”

John pictured during his interview with Seth Meyers NBC via Getty Images

Asked about his censored joke, he then said: “It wasn’t really a joke, it barely had the properties [of a joke]. All I said was, ‘Britain is still mourning the shocking loss of a 96-year-old from natural causes’.

“It’s literally not a joke. It’s just a fact with a kind of dick-ish inflection. And yet, they cut it out! Which is pretty shitty, because apparently, all we’ve heard all week is the Queen had an incredible sense of humour. Just non-stop. ‘Oh, she was so funny’.”

Advertisement