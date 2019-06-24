John Prescott Admitted To Hospital Following Stroke

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family said.
“John was taken to hospital last Friday after suffering a stroke,” Prescott’s family wrote.
“We would like to praise the swift actions of the ambulance staff and the doctors and nurses at Hull Royal Infirmary’s A&E and stroke unit. They have been remarkable and we cannot thank them enough.
“He is receiving excellent care from the NHS but we would respectfully request at this time that John and our family are given the privacy we need so that he can have the time and space to make a full recovery.
“Thank you.”
Prescott, who sits in the House of Lords, was deputy prime minister from May 1997 to June 2007 under Tony Blair.
He was born on May 31, 1938, in Prestatyn, Wales, and holds the title of Baron Prescott of Kingston-upon-Hull.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “My thoughts are with my good friend John and his family and friends at this difficult time.
“I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery and, on behalf of the Labour Party, I would like to thank our hard-working NHS staff at Hull Royal Infirmary.”