John Prescott Admitted To Hospital Following Stroke

Former deputy prime minister John Prescott has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke, his family said.

“John was taken to hospital last Friday after suffering a stroke,” Prescott’s family wrote.

“We would like to praise the swift actions of the ambulance staff and the doctors and nurses at Hull Royal Infirmary’s A&E and stroke unit. They have been remarkable and we cannot thank them enough.

“He is receiving excellent care from the NHS but we would respectfully request at this time that John and our family are given the privacy we need so that he can have the time and space to make a full recovery.

“Thank you.”