PA Archive/PA Images

John Prescott has sparked a backlash among Labour MPs after declaring that the party did not have a major problem with anti-semitism. At the weekly meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), the former Deputy Prime Minister said that the focus on allegations of anti-Jewish abuse did not chime with his experience of the party or its voters. The peer added that he did not think it was true that the Jewish community had lost trust in the party, sources claimed. But Prescott was outnumbered as MPs lined up to urge Jeremy Corbyn – who did not attend the gathering - to ditch plans for a controversial new code of conduct that has infuriated large parts of the Jewish community. Jewish MP Ruth Smeeth pointed out that a new poll found that nearly a third of Labour voters felt that Corbyn was “letting the party down” by failing to tackle anti-semitic abuse within its own ranks. In a move to pile further pressure on the Labour leader, MPs agreed to hold a ballot on September 5 on a motion that the PLP itself should include in its own rule book the full wording of an internationally recognised definition of anti-semitism.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour MPs Luciana Berger and Margaret Hodge

The ballot is expected to result in an overwhelming backing for the move when MPs return from their summer break, although it won’t affect the code of conduct itself. The revised code, adopted by the ruling National Executive Committee last week, is controversial because it fails to include all the guidelines issued by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), including cases where Israel is compared to the Nazis. That decision prompted veteran MP Dame Margaret Hodge to buttonhole Corbyn in the Commons, accusing him of being “an anti-semitic racist”. During a packed end-of-term meeting of the PLP on Monday, Prescott stunned colleagues by suggesting that the problem had been given undue prominence. The former Cabinet minister then also made a reference to the party’s disciplinary case against Dame Margaret, at which point several MPs objected and PLP chair John Cryer intervened to say it would be unfair to prejudge it. Smeeth, who said she recently withdrew from Twitter again following a fresh spate of abuse, later cited a new poll that she said contradicted Prescott. The JewishNews/ComRes poll found that 48% percent of all adults and 29% of Labour voters agree that the Leader of the Opposition is “letting the party down by failing to tackle anti-Semitism within some parts of the party”.

Jack Taylor via Getty Images Protestors outside Parliament in March