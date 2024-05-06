John Swinney announcing his intention to stand as SNP leader last week. Jane Barlow - PA Images via Getty Images

John Swinney has been confirmed as the SNP’s new leader.

Scotland’s former deputy first minister was appointed without a contest after no one else chose to stand against him.

He said: “I am deeply honoured to have been elected as leader of the SNP. I will give all that I have to serve my party and my country.”

Swinney, 60, succeeds Humza Yousaf, who resigned after barely a year in the job as he was set to lose a vote of no confidence in him.

The veteran nationalist will also be confirmed as the new Scottish first minister later this week.

I am deeply honoured to have been elected as Leader of @theSNP. I will give all that I have to serve my Party and my Country. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) May 6, 2024

His main task will be to turn around the SNP’s fortunes as the party prepares to lose a swathe of seats to Labour at the upcoming general election.

