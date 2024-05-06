John Swinney has been confirmed as the SNP’s new leader.
Scotland’s former deputy first minister was appointed without a contest after no one else chose to stand against him.
He said: “I am deeply honoured to have been elected as leader of the SNP. I will give all that I have to serve my party and my country.”
Swinney, 60, succeeds Humza Yousaf, who resigned after barely a year in the job as he was set to lose a vote of no confidence in him.
The veteran nationalist will also be confirmed as the new Scottish first minister later this week.
His main task will be to turn around the SNP’s fortunes as the party prepares to lose a swathe of seats to Labour at the upcoming general election.
