John Travolta Thanks Fans For Praising His New Look After Embracing Baldness

John Travolta has thanked his fans for their support after embracing his baldness.

The ‘Grease’ actor debuted a new look earlier this week, when he shared a picture of himself without hair on Instagram.

After years of sporting wigs and hairpieces, he was widely praised on social media for going au naturel.

Sharing a video on social media to celebrate reaching 1 million followers on Instagram, the 64-year-old star made reference to the positive comments he’d received over his new look.