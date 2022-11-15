John Whaite Blasts David Beckham Over Controversial Qatar World Cup Deal: 'Shame On Him'

John Whaite pictured in 2019 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

John Whaite had some strong words for David Beckham amid reports that the former footballer signed a multi-million pound deal with Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

During an interview with Metro, the former Great British Bake Off winner was asked for his thoughts on David’s new ambassadorship role within the already-controversial football tournament, and held nothing back.

“I think it’s disgusting,” John said, claiming that the former England captain is “cheapening himself”.

Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup has been controversial since it was first announced in 2010.

This was namely due to reports that thousands of migrant workers have died in Qatar in the lead-up to the tournament, and the country’s track record with human rights, including those of LGBTQ+ people, as homosexuality is illegal there.

David Beckham Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock

Addressing David’s supposed £10m deal with Qatar, John – who made history as one half of Strictly Come Dancing’s first ever all-male partnership – continued: “I think he has the power to make great change in this world. Millions if not billions of eyes are on him, and he’s making the wrong step right now.

“As someone with so much power and money, he has a chance to really, literally change lives, and he’s doing the exact opposite. Shame on him.”

The former Strictly finalist isn’t the only one to have called out David Beckham over his Qatar deal, with comedian Joe Lycett sharing a video about the matter over the weekend.

Issuing the football legend with an ultimatum, Joe said he will give £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if David pulls out of the deal before Sunday – and if he doesn’t, the comic said he will shred the money instead.