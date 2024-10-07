Joker Director Todd Phillips Has A Message For Anyone Still Hoping For A Third Film

Lady Gaga, director Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix at the Joker: Folie À Deux premiere last month via Associated Press

This article contains spoilers for Joker: Folie À Deux.

Joker director Todd Phillips has shut down speculation about the future of the franchise.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker helmed both Joker and its critically-derided musical follow-up Folie À Deux, which is in cinemas now.

Advertisement

“I definitely don’t feel done with Lee as a character,” the Bad Romance singer said last week. “She’s got so much to say. What an interesting gal.”

However, Todd has now ruled this out as a possibility.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on the set of Joker: Folie À Deux Warner Bros

“It’s not really where this movie is headed for me,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, when asked about the potential for a third film in some capacity. “I feel like my time in the DC Universe was these two films.”

Todd made a similar claim in an interview with Variety published over the summer, in which he insisted: “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world.”

Advertisement

As well as Joaquin and Gaga, Folie À Deux features the return of several key characters from the first Joker movie, as well as introducing new characters played by Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Steve Coogan.