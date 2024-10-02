Lady Gaga Hints We Could See More From Her Harley Quinn In The Future

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie À Deux Warner Bros. Pictures

Lady Gaga has said she would be up for exploring more of her character from the long-awaited Joker sequel in a future project.

The Grammy-winning singer puts her own distinct spin on the iconic Batman villain Harley Quinn in Todd Phillips’ new movie Folie À Deux, which serves as a follow-up to 2019’s Joker.

Ahead of the film’s release, Gaga was asked by Hits Radio whether she’d like to explore more aspects of her character outside of Folie À Deux, admitting: “I definitely would.”

“I definitely don’t feel done with Lee as a character,” the Bad Romance singer explained. “She’s got so much to say. What an interesting gal.”

Director Todd Phillips previously dismissed the idea of making a third Joker film in an interview with Variety published in August, claiming: “It was fun to play in this sort of sandbox for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world.”

That being said… you don’t say no to Lady Gaga, do you?

Unlike the first Joker film, Folie À Deux incorporates musical elements, with Gaga and her Oscar-winning co-star Joaquin Phoenix delivering several big production numbers over the course of the movie.

Last week, Gaga also released the album Harlequin, billed as a “companion album” to the film, which includes songs performed in the movie as well as original tracks she wrote inspired by her character.

She’s also set to make a big return to the pop world later this month, when she releases the first single from her forthcoming seventh album.