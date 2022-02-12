Jon Richardson Remembers 'Effortlessly Hilarious' Sean Lock As One Of His Final TV Appearances Airs

Jon Richardson remembered the “effortlessly hilarious” Sean Lock after one of the late comedian’s last 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown appearances aired on Channel 4.
Sean died of cancer last August at the age of 58, and had filmed a series of the comedy panel show prior to his death.
Jon, who starred alongside Sean, said he noticed how upset he had been during the episode but that his fellow team captain had remained “a true comic to the end”.
After Friday’s episode, which was dedicated to Sean, Jon tweeted: “Watching Sean’s last ep of Countdown I can see how upset I was knowing he was ill and how much that affected my performance, while Sean himself continued to be effortlessly hilarious.
“A true comic to the end. That’s why he’s trending on Twitter and why he’s so missed.”
Panellist Rosie Jones, who also featured in the episode along with Harry Hill and Nick Mohammed, said watching it air was “bittersweet”.
Following his death last year, tributes to Sean poured in from other comedy greats such as Lee Mack, Bill Bailey and Eddie Izzard.
As well as his 10-year stint as a regular panellist on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Sean was known for appearances on other comedy shows like QI, Have I Got News For You and the Diane Morgan series Mandy.