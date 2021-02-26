Fifth Of Areas Have Rising Covid Cases As Warm Weekend Stokes Fears Of Rule-Breaking

The UK government has warned Covid-19 infections are rising in some parts of the country despite the success of the vaccine rollout.

At a Downing Street press conference on Friday, health secretary Matt Hancock said one in five local authority areas has seen a rise in cases in the last week.

And in a “sobering warning”, England’s deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said there were “quite a few areas of the UK that are burning hot”.

He added “this battle is not won” and urged the public: “Do not wreck this now.”

Amid fears the spate of good weather will lead to lockdown rule-breaking in coming days, the scientist urged people not to be tempted to resume visits to other homes as the “weather is getting better, gonna be a nice weekend”.

Van-Tam said: “Although it is generally good news, I’m afraid it is better news in some places than it is in others and this is not a battle that we have won yet.

“In some parts of the UK, case rates are changing, albeit slowly, in the wrong direction.

“This is not a good sign and reinforces the fact that I’m afraid this battle at the moment is not won.”