Challengers Star Josh O'Connor Makes Surprising Admission About That Churros Scene

Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor in Challengers Warner Bros

If you’re anything like us, you’ll have run to see Challengers at the earliest available opportunity over the weekend, and spent every moment between then and now mulling over favourite parts.

The hit sports drama features Zendaya in the lead role as a promising tennis star who finds herself on the receiving end of advances from two aspiring talents, played by The Crown star Josh O’Connor and former Broadway performer Mike Faist.

As the action unfolds, what starts as a firm friendship between the two men develops into a professional rivalry, with Zendaya’s character finding herself somewhat caught in the middle of it all as the years go by.

Mere days after its UK release, fans on social media have already been sharing some of their favourite moments – with the “churros” sequence being one popular choice.

Josh and Mike – as Patrick and Art – share a churro in Challengers Warner Bros

In the sequence in question, Josh and Mike’s characters chow down on the dessert at the latter’s university cafeteria as they discuss their burgeoning tennis careers, and respective feelings for Tashi, played by Zendaya.

Speaking to Capital about the scene, Josh revealed: “What I will say is… that was my first churro and I hadn’t eaten anything that day.”

“I was starving and tasted my first churro - and churros are extraordinary,” the Emmy winner shared. “So I ate my one and then I ate his.”

Josh previously made another surprising claim about the “churros” sequence at Challengers’ premiere.

Per Variety, the God’s Only Country star revealed: “We actually only did two takes of that scene.”