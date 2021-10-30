Oliver Hermanus will direct film, which is based on the short story of the same name by Ben Shattuck.

An official description of the film reads: “In this snatched, short-lived moment in their young lives and while discovering the epic sweep of the US, both men are deeply changed.”

The romantic story follows two young men – Josh’s David and Paul’s Lionel – who set out to record the lives and voices of their countrymen during the First World War.

British actor Josh, 31, and Irish star Paul, 25, are two of the most sought after rising talents in Hollywood.

Josh won an Emmy Award for his portrayal of the Prince of Wales in The Crown, while Paul was lauded for playing Connell Waldron in the BBC’s Normal People adaptation.

“I instantly fell in love with Ben Shattuck’s flawlessly beautiful short story and knew I had to be involved in its journey to the screen,” director Oliver Hermanus said.

“Paul and Josh are two of the most promising actors of their generation who will share with us deeply soulful performances.

“This is an unexpected love story that needs to be told — it is a journey through the life of America, across the 20th century and the traditions of American folk music, all seen through the bond between two men immersed in the history of sound.

“This undeniably powerful story will certainly resonate with audiences the world over.”

Principal photography will begin in summer 2022, mostly in the US but also on location in the UK and Italy, producers said.