23 Joyful Moments From 2022 That Gave Us All The Feels

It’s been another tricky year where good news stories seem to have been few and far between, but thankfully there was plenty of joyful, heartwarming stuff to find amongst all of the doom and gloom.
So thank you Adele, Daniel Craig, Harry Styles, Steph McGoven, our dearly departed Queen and many more for reminding us all why it was worth getting up each morning.
Daniel Craig’s fabulously flamboyant dancing in this vodka ad left us shaken and stirred
Adele also broke out her best moves at her Vegas residency – Megan Thee Stallion-stylee
Adele also got her life to It’s Raining Men during a surprise appearance at London’s G-A-Y club
And Olivia Wilde danced like nobody was watching at her then-boyfriend Harry Styles’ New York gig
But the award for Best Celeb Shimmy 2022 goes to the one and only Jennifer Coolidge at this year’s Emmys...
Stormzy was all of us fan-boying over Taylor Swift at the MTV EMAs
Shirley Ballas and Lil Nas X were the unexpected celeb duo we didn’t know we needed in our lives
Victoria Beckham was the ultimate pop-tease when she reunited with her former Spice Girls bandmates to dance to this classic at Geri’s 50th
Bake Off’s Janusz came to represent with a subtle rainbow-coloured message of queer solidarity each week on this year’s series
Gwyneth Paltrow stripped naked and was painted gold to celebrate turning 50 because why the devil not?
We lost our beloved Queen this year, but we’ll always have this incredible moment with Paddington to treasure forever
Jason Momoa serving in-flight drinks had everyone thirsting over the Aquaman star
First Dates’ Fred couldn’t have look prouder when his daughter Andrea won gold at this year’s Commonwealth Games
Adele and the Spice Girls were celebrating too after the Lionesses’ game-changing Euro 2022 win
Paul Rudd proved once again that he’s a real-life superhero with a sweet gesture for a bullied 12-year-old fan
The reactions of the stars of Celebrity Gogglebox to Big Boys’ coming out scene had us in tears too
Harry Styles had a truly unique approach to helping one fan come out at his Wembley Stadium show
And Harry also redfined fabulous after performing I Will Survive with Lizzo in pink fur at Coachella
Speaking of fabulous... ladies and gents, Ant and Dec in drag
Footage of the first festival-goers arriving at Glastonbury after two years away was a sight for sore eyes
Rebel Wilson found love with her ‘Disney princess’
Sam Ryder might have come second to Ukraine at Eurovision but he was still a winner in our eyes (and Scott Mills and Rylan’s)
And finally, Steph McGovern gave HuffPost our headline of the year (thanks, Steph)
