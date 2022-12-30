23 Joyful Moments From 2022 That Gave Us All The Feels

Joy 2022 Twitter/YouTube

It’s been another tricky year where good news stories seem to have been few and far between, but thankfully there was plenty of joyful, heartwarming stuff to find amongst all of the doom and gloom.

So thank you Adele, Daniel Craig, Harry Styles, Steph McGoven, our dearly departed Queen and many more for reminding us all why it was worth getting up each morning.

Daniel Craig’s fabulously flamboyant dancing in this vodka ad left us shaken and stirred

Adele also broke out her best moves at her Vegas residency – Megan Thee Stallion-stylee

Adele doing the choreography to ‘Body’ while perfoming ‘Water Under The Bridge’pic.twitter.com/l2SckPcpWa — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) November 19, 2022

Adele also got her life to It’s Raining Men during a surprise appearance at London’s G-A-Y club

adele partying at a gay bar has me on the floor 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f8eakVCl6I — nicky (@getawayonce) February 11, 2022

And Olivia Wilde danced like nobody was watching at her then-boyfriend Harry Styles’ New York gig

Olivia Wilde dances to “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” at Harry Styles’ concert last night in New York. https://t.co/SjmCmK5DNZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2022

But the award for Best Celeb Shimmy 2022 goes to the one and only Jennifer Coolidge at this year’s Emmys...

Jennifer Coolidge deciding to dance when the #Emmys attempted to play her off is a truly perfect moment pic.twitter.com/bBkOykRMZA — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 13, 2022

Stormzy was all of us fan-boying over Taylor Swift at the MTV EMAs

Shirley Ballas and Lil Nas X were the unexpected celeb duo we didn’t know we needed in our lives

Victoria Beckham was the ultimate pop-tease when she reunited with her former Spice Girls bandmates to dance to this classic at Geri’s 50th

Bake Off’s Janusz came to represent with a subtle rainbow-coloured message of queer solidarity each week on this year’s series

Gwyneth Paltrow stripped naked and was painted gold to celebrate turning 50 because why the devil not?

We lost our beloved Queen this year, but we’ll always have this incredible moment with Paddington to treasure forever

When Paddington Bear takes tea with the Queen. Exquisite. One to watch on repeat (and finally after 70 years we find what the Queen keeps in her handbag…)

❤️💙🤍#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/jbXB69WFc5 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 4, 2022

Jason Momoa serving in-flight drinks had everyone thirsting over the Aquaman star

First Dates’ Fred couldn’t have look prouder when his daughter Andrea won gold at this year’s Commonwealth Games

Fred Sirieix and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix PA

Adele and the Spice Girls were celebrating too after the Lionesses’ game-changing Euro 2022 win

Paul Rudd proved once again that he’s a real-life superhero with a sweet gesture for a bullied 12-year-old fan

Paul Rudd's message Cassandra Cooper/Facebook

The reactions of the stars of Celebrity Gogglebox to Big Boys’ coming out scene had us in tears too

Harry Styles had a truly unique approach to helping one fan come out at his Wembley Stadium show

harry styles helping a fan come out tonight at wembley 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YWemhIjBlj — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) June 19, 2022

And Harry also redfined fabulous after performing I Will Survive with Lizzo in pink fur at Coachella

Speaking of fabulous... ladies and gents, Ant and Dec in drag

Ant and Dec in drag? I am speechless I am literally lost for words pic.twitter.com/F4bkmZpijc — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) February 19, 2022

Footage of the first festival-goers arriving at Glastonbury after two years away was a sight for sore eyes

Glastonbury 2022 gates are open!! pic.twitter.com/2LuWx2yBI9 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 22, 2022

Rebel Wilson found love with her ‘Disney princess’

Sam Ryder might have come second to Ukraine at Eurovision but he was still a winner in our eyes (and Scott Mills and Rylan’s)

And finally, Steph McGovern gave HuffPost our headline of the year (thanks, Steph)

. HuffPost