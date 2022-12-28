27 WTF Moments From 2022 That Left Our Jaws On The Floor

It has been another vintage year of did-that-actually-happen moments from the world of showbiz.

From slaps and swearing to snakes and s**ts, 2022 delivered on the jaw-dropping front.

Lets start with the WTF moment that is still just as shocking nine months after it stunned the world

Never mind Liam Payne’s response after he’s asked about the Oscars slap, what is that accent?

More shocking than THAT slap, THIS accent pic.twitter.com/I5OkVXgflu — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) March 28, 2022

It was an eventful 12 months for Matt Hancock and sweary Matt Hancock haters...

oh god, somebody just called Matt Hancock something awful on Radio 2. pic.twitter.com/jPG9QicPRV — Darryl Morris 🇺🇦 (@darrylmorris) November 18, 2022

Advertisement

Even the former health secretary’s fellow Tories got in on the sweary-insults-on-live-telly act...

Matt Hancock wasn’t the only Tory who was getting it in the neck either, courtesy of the ever-sweary Miriam Margolyes

Good morning Miriam Margolyes. pic.twitter.com/dbjl57QvVf — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) October 15, 2022

Miriam probably has a few choice words for former co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger too for once doing the unthinkable on set

Miriam Margolyes and Arnold Schwarzenegger Getty

“Schwarzenegger, didn’t care for him. He’s a bit too full of himself,” Miriam recalled.

“He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do, but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

Charming.

Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy might want to check his mic is off next time he throws an insult

In which Krishnan Guru-Murthy calls Steve Baker a c*nt

pic.twitter.com/FZqDy3zvhB — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) October 19, 2022

Harry Styles has some of the most dedicated fans in the world but for the love of God, can you just stop throwing things at him?

Harry talking to the crowd before the Unfortunate

Event at United Center in Chicago, IL - October 14(via @glambygab) pic.twitter.com/XIDuwa4Ke9 — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) October 15, 2022

whoever the fuck threw a solid object at his eye, u literally ruined kiwi bc he wouldn’t open his eye for the whole song pic.twitter.com/CRBWzsYqcc — mandi🏠HARRY TALKED TO ME?? (@ibringthep0p) November 15, 2022

Gino D’Acampo’s advice for a bride-to-be on This Morning was definitely not daytime-friendly

Heidi Klum won Halloween again with her most surreal (and slimiest) costume yet

Heidi also shared her about her ‘weird’ movie date which put us off popcorn for life

Heidi Klum Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Advertisement

The America’s Got Talent judge revealed how she had gone to the cinema with her date but got annoyed when he bought a big tub of popcorn and kept it on his lap during the movie.

“I’m reaching over and eating the popcorn and then all of a sudden there’s a hot dog in the popcorn — but it was attached,” Heidi said.

“Have you ever had a hot dog in your popcorn? That was very strange. That was a first for me. Never happened again.”

Katy Perry’s eyelid malfunction on stage in Las Vegas prompted fan theories galore

wait why’d her eye do that-? pic.twitter.com/0gscNxtnhv — Shine 🅴 (@eyesforselenar) October 23, 2022

Zac Efron looked unrecognisable after his insane body transformation to a play pro wrestler

Advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker’s terrifying pigeon bag is one trend we hope doesn’t fly

Sarah Jessica Parker Getty

Rylan was all of us upon discovering a snake in his house

Lil Nas X was forced to leave the stage mid-show so could take “a mean s**t”

lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet https://t.co/dohGT0RAfS — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) September 30, 2022

Coldplay and Alan Partridge at Wembley is the guest appearance nobody saw coming

This Morning took a surreal turn when Lynda LaPlante introduced her ‘singing’ dog

Advertisement

Madonna’s appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s US chat show ended with her riding him on the floor, as you do

After someone spotted Forrest Gump in the background of this photo of the late Queen, it had everyone zooming in

The Queen, looking good in yellow. pic.twitter.com/rctGa3T0xy — Valentine Low (@valentinelow) May 17, 2022

We’re still uncurling our toes after Michael Gove’s bizarre Harry Enfield scouser impression

Michael Gove the impressionist pic.twitter.com/kB1BygQfZa — John Stevens (@johnestevens) May 11, 2022

Advertisement

London Underground bosses didn’t get the memo about it being 2022 after removing the word ‘Cock’ from posters advertising the West End play… Cock

Olivia Wilde was served legal docs from her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis while onstage at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde Getty

An unnamed representative of Sudeikis told HuffPost that the papers were drawn up to “establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” but said the actor had nothing to do with how and when the papers were served.

Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary were all of us after watching x-rated scene involving a woman and a duck

Katie Price hitting the red carpet in a huge head bandage following her latest cosmetic surgery was certainly a look

Katie Price Getty

This (boss) reporter wasn’t going to let the fact she’s knocked down by a car mid-report get in the way of her finishing it