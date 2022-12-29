Entertainment
13 Hilarious Showbiz Moments From 2022 That We're Still Loling At

Let's face it, we needed the laughs this year.
Matt Bagwell

Head of Entertainment, HuffPost UK

It may have felt like laughs have been few and far between at times over the last 12 months, but thankfully the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Alison Hammond and Miriam Margolyes have done their bit to provide the lols when we’ve needed them most.

Here’s our round-up of the funniest showbiz moments from the 2022...

Lewis Capaldi left BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt speechless after this gloriously x-rated ‘communication breakdown’

And Lewis had a typically sweary message for Ed Sheeran after smashing his streaming record

Will Ferrell’s most prized memento from a film set really took some balls to steal

ITV

“I have some interesting mementos from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from Step Brothers – prosthetics, of sorts,” the actor said.

He then declared: “Some testicles!”

Lovely.

Alan Carr mimicked Madonna’s ‘coming out’ video with his own cheeky TikTok clip

When Madge shared this...

@madonna

♬ original sound - nudy georges

Alan responded...

Rob Beckett ended up leading a Just Stop Oil protest – completely by accident

Hugh Grant’s Bafta plaque dedicated to Colin Firth was 10/10 trolling

A BBC Breakfast presenter. A linen jacket. And a pigeon. What could possibly go wrong?

Good Morning Britain’s broadcast outside the Houses Of Parliament was interrupted by a particularly musical protest (and hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were very much here for it)

Miriam Margolyes failed miserably at her ‘good behaviour pledge’ during an appearance on This Morning

Joe Lycett used the phrase ‘smelly bum bum’ while addressing the House of Lords Committee and why

Alison Hammond got Jonathan Bailey to do a demo of a Bridgerton sex scene aka a ‘shakey-shakey’ and just cast her already

The Apprentice fans just couldn’t get over what a fiasco the candidates had producing baby food

Benedict Cumberbatch’s W magazine cover had everyone thinking the same thing

