13 Hilarious Showbiz Moments From 2022 That We're Still Loling At

It may have felt like laughs have been few and far between at times over the last 12 months, but thankfully the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Alison Hammond and Miriam Margolyes have done their bit to provide the lols when we’ve needed them most.
Here’s our round-up of the funniest showbiz moments from the 2022...
Lewis Capaldi left BBC Breakfast’s Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt speechless after this gloriously x-rated ‘communication breakdown’
And Lewis had a typically sweary message for Ed Sheeran after smashing his streaming record
Will Ferrell’s most prized memento from a film set really took some balls to steal
“I have some interesting mementos from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from Step Brothers – prosthetics, of sorts,” the actor said.
He then declared: “Some testicles!”
Lovely.
Alan Carr mimicked Madonna’s ‘coming out’ video with his own cheeky TikTok clip
When Madge shared this...
Alan responded...
Rob Beckett ended up leading a Just Stop Oil protest – completely by accident
Hugh Grant’s Bafta plaque dedicated to Colin Firth was 10/10 trolling
A BBC Breakfast presenter. A linen jacket. And a pigeon. What could possibly go wrong?
Good Morning Britain’s broadcast outside the Houses Of Parliament was interrupted by a particularly musical protest (and hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls were very much here for it)
Miriam Margolyes failed miserably at her ‘good behaviour pledge’ during an appearance on This Morning
Joe Lycett used the phrase ‘smelly bum bum’ while addressing the House of Lords Committee and why
