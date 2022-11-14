Lewis Capaldi Has A Typically Sweary Message For Ed Sheeran After Smashing His Streaming Record

True to form, Lewis Capaldi had a rather rude message for Ed Sheeran after discovering he’d smashed the Bad Habits singer’s streaming record.

On Monday morning, the Official Charts Company announced that Lewis’ hit Somebody You Loved had overtaken Ed’s Shape Of You to become the UK’s most streamed song ever.

To mark the occasion, the organisation named the Scottish star the new King Of Streaming, a title which he wasted no time in allowing to go straight to his head.

He joked: “Listen…The Beatles, Drake, Metallica, The Eagles, Michael Jackson, don’t worry guys, no hard feelings, I just had to take this one. Take a step back and let Daddy steer the ship now, OK?”

Lewis celebrating the accolade OfficialCharts.com via PA Media

On the subject of overtaking Ed, Lewis added: “Ed’s a man who is like a brother to me, he’s been a mentor, he’s put his arm round me and said, ‘don’t worry everything’s going to be OK’.

“He gave us the honour of supporting him on the closing shows of the Divide tour, he’s been nothing but kind and gracious and beautiful, a good friend in an ever-changing industry.

“So, to Ed I say ‘EAT MY SH*T’! That’s what happens… nice guys finish last. You snooze, you lose, kiddo. Keep up!”

Ed Sheeran Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Celebrating his new title as King Of Streaming, Lewis added: “I feel huge, I feel massive, I feel my loins expanding as I become more and more aware of the reality of my coronation as the king of music. Thank you.

“A very large accolade that I will now shoulder for the rest of my life… or until Ed Sheeran releases his next album.”

Lewis is currently gearing up for the release of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will arrive in May 2023.