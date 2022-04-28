Olivia Wilde Served With Legal Docs From Jason Sudeikis While Onstage At CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde’s presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday night turned out to be a family affair ― but not in a good way.

The director and actor was onstage at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas discussing Don’t Worry Darling, her upcoming thriller starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, when an unidentified person came up front, placed a manila envelope on the stage and slid it toward her, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

As she picked up the envelope, Wilde asked, “Is this for me?”

Turns out it was.

Advertisement

US director and actress Olivia Wilde holds an envelope reading "personal and confidential" as she speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation during CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 26, 2022. - When Olivia Wilde was handed a mysterious envelope on stage midway through her presentation before a packed Las Vegas audience, many assumed it was the set-up for an elaborate joke. Instead, she was getting served legal papers from her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis. "This is for me, right?" asked Wilde, interrupted while introducing footage from her upcoming thriller "Don't Worry Darling" during Warner Bros' presentation at CinemaCon, the annual movie theater industry gathering. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Deadline is reporting that the mystery envelope, which was marked “personal and confidential,” held custody papers from actor Jason Sudeikis, Wilde’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her two children.

Despite the awkward situation, witnesses said Wilde handled the situation like a pro and continued to talk up her film to the audience, which was mostly theatre exhibitors.

Advertisement

It is unknown how the person serving the papers got into the event, but CinemaCon official Mitch Neuhauser told Variety that security protocols are going to be reevaluated in light of the incident.

An unnamed representative of Sudeikis told HuffPost that the papers were drawn up to “establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” but said the actor had nothing to do with how and when the papers were served.

Olivia Wilde/ Jason Sudeikis AP/AP

″Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the representative said in a statement Wednesday.

Wilde and Sudeikis were together for nine years before splitting at the beginning of 2020. They share two children: son Otis, 6, and daughter Daisy, 4.

Advertisement

Sudeikis told GQ last July that figuring out exactly what went wrong in the relationship was going to take him a while.