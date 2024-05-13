Judi Love Sets The Record Straight After Her Viral Moment At This Year's TV Baftas

Judi Love and Lorraine Kelly pictured during Sunday night's TV Baftas BBC

Judi Love has laughed off her viral moment at this year’s TV Baftas, after she was caught on camera appearing to react to Lorraine Kelly’s big win during the ceremony.

On Sunday evening, Lorraine accepted the Special Award for her contributions to broadcasting over her four-decade career, although some viewers claimed that her ITV daytime colleague didn’t look all that impressed when the cameras cut to her in the audience.

Did Judi Love just roll her eyes after Lorraine Kelly’s speech? #BAFTATVAwards #BAFTAs — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) May 12, 2024

Want to know more about Judi Love giving Lorraine the side eye 👀 #BAFTATVAwards #bafta — Mike “hoodie” Sheerin (@djmikesheerin) May 12, 2024

Judi Love didn't look very happy then #BAFTATVAwards — Matt (@matthewgordonn) May 12, 2024

However, the following morning, the comedian and Loose Women panellist set the record straight about her reaction.

“After last night[’s] incident and now this morning becoming international news! I’d like to make an official statement, please watch till the end!!” she wrote, alongside a clip of the broadcast.

After last night incident and now this morning becoming international news! I’d like to make an official statement, please watch till the end!! @lorraine @reallorraine #BAFTA #JudiLove pic.twitter.com/p8FTqHyQlf — Judi Love (Blue Tick) 😂 (@1Judilove) May 13, 2024

At the end of her video, Judi and Lorraine could be seen recreating the moment, before descending into laughter.

Lorraine also reposted a photo of Judi and her Loose Women colleague Charlene White on the red carpet, hailing them as “glorious women”.

As well as Lorraine, the big winners at this year’s TV Baftas were Top Boy and Happy Valley, with the latter scooping the Memorable Moment award, the only category of the night that is voted for by viewers.

Other victors included Succession actor Matthew MacFadyen, comedian Joe Lycett (who accepted his award dressed as Queen Elizabeth I, naturally), Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Race Across The World.

The night was hosted by comics Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, who also won the Comedy Entertainment award for their show Romesh And Rob vs.

