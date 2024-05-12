23 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From This Year's TV Baftas

Big moments from the 2024 TV Baftas John Phillips/Bafta/Getty/BBC/Scott Garfitt/Stuart Wilson

But let’s be honest... we all know that big awards shows like this are as much about those surprising and unpredictable moments than anything else.

Advertisement

On that note, for those who missed this year’s ceremony, here are 23 must-see moments from the TV Baftas...

Let’s start on the red carpet, where it’s always a total joy to see Hannah Waddingham

Joe Maher via Getty Images

And the same has to be said for David and Georgia Tennant

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Joe Maher via Getty Images

Advertisement

There was also a reunion for Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd on the red carpet

Lia Toby via Getty Images

Richard was seen wearing a pin in support of We Are Survivors, a charity who help male survivors of sexual abuse

Richard was among the guests at the 2024 TV Baftas Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Hosts Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett kicked things off with a monologue that definitely raised a smile (we particularly enjoyed Romesh reminding the actors in attendance that it’s ‘impossible to fall in love with a script’)

Advertisement

The first winner of the night was Top Boy’s Jasmine Jobson – who clearly wasn’t expecting her win

Hannah Waddingham had us howling with her reaction to losing out in the Best Entertainment Programme category

And Claudia Winkleman wrapped up Strictly Come Dancing’s victory speech brilliantly, with a gag about how she and Tess Daly are ‘in a throuple with Dave Arch’

Advertisement

This led into a dance performance inspired by Peaky Blinders that we don’t think anyone could have seen coming

Mawaan Rizwan’s face suggested he definitely hadn’t anticipated picking up the Best Male Comedy Performance award

BBC

And he ended his speech with one of the best lines of the night: ‘Thank you to my therapist. We literally had a conversation this week about how I need to stop relying on external forms of validation. Bad timing!’

Meanwhile, Gbemisola Ikumelo ended her Best Female Comedy Performance speech with an important message about picking up and carrying on after setbacks

Danny Dyer joked that he and Aidan Turner looked ‘like a before and after picture’ when they made an unlikely presenting duo

Stuart Wilson/BAFTA via Getty Images

Advertisement

We absolutely loved Liz Carr joking that her TV habits include watching reruns of herself on Silent Witness

And how great was it to see Ellie Simmonds winning the Best Single Documentary prize?

The ‘In Memoriam’ tributes included a special mention for Matthew Perry that moved Friends fans to tears

#BAFTATVAwards #Baftas #baftas2024 That Matthew Perry Moment had me in tears RiP Matthew we miss you 😥😥😥 pic.twitter.com/8XwMaajs87 — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) May 12, 2024

Advertisement

Who knew Succession’s Brian Cox was such a Lorraine Kelly fan, eh?

And after being given the Special Award, Lorraine’s speech summed up everything that’s made her such a TV favourite in the last four decades

Stuart Wilson/BAFTA via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Floella Benjamin’s Bafta Fellowship acceptance speech was equal parts powerful and joyous

Joe Lycett thanked his mum and dad ‘Anne Boleyn and Henry VIII’ as he joked: ‘I lost a bet, hence this. I’m so hot and I need a piss.’

John Phillips/BAFTA via Getty Images

After being caught short without a speech, we loved Timothy Spall telling people to ‘look it all up on IMDB and you’ll see who was involved’