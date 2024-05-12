23 Must-See Moments You Might Have Missed From This Year's TV Baftas

Top Boy and Happy Valley were the big winners at this year’s TV Baftas, where Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett were on presenting duties and Lorraine Kelly and Floella Benjamin were both honoured for their careers in broadcasting.
But let’s be honest... we all know that big awards shows like this are as much about those surprising and unpredictable moments than anything else.
On that note, for those who missed this year’s ceremony, here are 23 must-see moments from the TV Baftas...
Let’s start on the red carpet, where it’s always a total joy to see Hannah Waddingham
And the same has to be said for David and Georgia Tennant
It’s fair to say Joe Lycett went all out (after losing a bet on his Channel 4 show, apparently)
There was also a reunion for Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd on the red carpet
Richard was seen wearing a pin in support of We Are Survivors, a charity who help male survivors of sexual abuse
Hosts Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett kicked things off with a monologue that definitely raised a smile (we particularly enjoyed Romesh reminding the actors in attendance that it’s ‘impossible to fall in love with a script’)
The first winner of the night was Top Boy’s Jasmine Jobson – who clearly wasn’t expecting her win
Hannah Waddingham had us howling with her reaction to losing out in the Best Entertainment Programme category
And Claudia Winkleman wrapped up Strictly Come Dancing’s victory speech brilliantly, with a gag about how she and Tess Daly are ‘in a throuple with Dave Arch’
This led into a dance performance inspired by Peaky Blinders that we don’t think anyone could have seen coming
Mawaan Rizwan’s face suggested he definitely hadn’t anticipated picking up the Best Male Comedy Performance award
And he ended his speech with one of the best lines of the night: ‘Thank you to my therapist. We literally had a conversation this week about how I need to stop relying on external forms of validation. Bad timing!’
Meanwhile, Gbemisola Ikumelo ended her Best Female Comedy Performance speech with an important message about picking up and carrying on after setbacks
Danny Dyer joked that he and Aidan Turner looked ‘like a before and after picture’ when they made an unlikely presenting duo
We absolutely loved Liz Carr joking that her TV habits include watching reruns of herself on Silent Witness
And how great was it to see Ellie Simmonds winning the Best Single Documentary prize?
The ‘In Memoriam’ tributes included a special mention for Matthew Perry that moved Friends fans to tears
