It would seem like a slam dunk that even a blindfolded Julia Roberts could identify her Ticket to Paradise co-star George Clooney by feeling his face.

After all, the two have appeared together in a handful of movies, including Ocean’s Eleven. They’ve been friends for decades. And in their latest film, a rom-com in which they play feuding exes, they did a kissing scene that required dozens of takes because they kept laughing. That’s a lot of face time.

Advertisement

But what if Jimmy Kimmel Live were not only to present Roberts with multiple options but also shift Clooney around and insert Jimmy Kimmel in his spot?

Impressively, Julia quickly guessed that George wasn’t among the faces she had considered — and confirmed immediately that it was him when he popped back into the final chair.

Watch how it all plays out in the video above.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts YouTube

Earlier this week, in an interview to promote their new project, the longtime friends discussed why things never went to “a different level” between them.

Advertisement

“Julia was always in a relationship, or I was in a relationship,” George insisted. “And we were fast friends right away. So it was nothing, but it’s been nothing but fun for us. So, I don’t think that was ever really a thing.”