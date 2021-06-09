Step four could also mean a lifting of measures like social distancing, wearing face coverings indoors in public places and on public transport, and no longer being urged to work from home.

These measures were all put in place to reduce transmission. However, with a new and seemingly more transmissible variant doing the rounds, it’s not guaranteed that these will be lifted so soon.

What’s all this talk of a two-week delay?

There have been rumours about the June 21 date being delayed by two weeks, amid rising cases of the Delta variant in the UK – and you may be wondering what difference this will actually make.

This delay would ensure that all those over 50 are fully vaccinated – with two doses of the jab – as well as giving enough time for the vaccine to take effect. This is because people are only considered fully vaccinated two to three weeks after their second dose, as it takes time for the jab to give protection.

A cabinet source reportedly told The Times the delay in the lifting of lockdown could be between “two weeks and a month” – and they believed the impact of this delay would be limited “if restrictions are fully lifted in time for the start of the summer holidays” – this would be in late July.

PA Media reported that chancellor Rishi Sunak would be “willing to accept” a short delay to step four of the roadmap to ending the lockdown amid a rise in cases, despite the possible economic impact.