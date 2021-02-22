You Might Have To Socially Distance (Or Wear PPE) At Nightclubs

Nightclubs in England could reopen from June 21 – but they may still be subject to social distancing restrictions.
Boris Johnson said the government hopes to lift all legal limits on social contact and allow larger events by June 21, which means clubbing and festivals could go ahead this summer.
The prospect of the return of UK nightlife in some form was part of “step 4” set out on Monday.
But it’s unclear whether “social distancing” – such as people staying one-metre-plus away from each other – will end in June as this is different to “social contact”, which refers to restrictions on the number of people in a given place.
Whether or not you will have to wear a face mask when at a club will be decided by a review ahead of June 21.
The documeent states: “Ahead of step 4, as more is understood about the impact of vaccines on transmission and a far greater proportion of the population has been vaccinated, the government will complete a review of social distancing measures and other long-term measures that have been put in place to limit transmission.
“The results of the review will help inform decisions on the timing and circumstances under which rules on 1m+, face masks and other measures may be lifted. The review will also inform guidance on working from home – people should continue to work from home where they can until this review is complete.”
Some are wary about the effectiveness of social distancing when people are out revelling.
In July last year, the chairman of the Police Federation warned drunk people are unable to stay one-metre-plus apart as pubs reopened in England for the first time after the first lockdown.
John Apter said: “What was crystal clear is that drunk people can’t/won’t socially distance.”
The University of Stirling made a similar warning in a study earlier this month, questioning whether pubs, clubs and bars could do enough to halt transmission.
There was a mixed reaction on social media to the prospect of clubs returning