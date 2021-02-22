You Might Have To Socially Distance (Or Wear PPE) At Nightclubs

Nightclubs in England could reopen from June 21 – but they may still be subject to social distancing restrictions.

Boris Johnson said the government hopes to lift all legal limits on social contact and allow larger events by June 21, which means clubbing and festivals could go ahead this summer.

The prospect of the return of UK nightlife in some form was part of “step 4” set out on Monday.

But it’s unclear whether “social distancing” – such as people staying one-metre-plus away from each other – will end in June as this is different to “social contact”, which refers to restrictions on the number of people in a given place.

Whether or not you will have to wear a face mask when at a club will be decided by a review ahead of June 21.