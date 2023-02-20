Junior Doctors Have Voted To Go On Strike For Three Days Next Month

Junior Doctors Committee (JDC) members hold placards demanding full pay restoration during a demonstration at Central Hall Westminster last year. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Junior doctors in England are set to go on strike for 72 hours next month in a row over pay.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) overwhelmingly backed the walkout as the union hit out at health secretary Steve Barclay for failing to take part in meaningful negotiations on wages.

The move is a major escalation in the ongoing NHS pay dispute.

BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said: “The government has only itself to blame, standing by in silent indifference as our members are forced to take this difficult decision.”

Advertisement

Junior doctors have voted YES to strike action in England.



This is a giant step forward for junior doctors and #PayRestoration. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard for this. Keep an eye out for next steps. #BMADoctorsVoteYes https://t.co/aqmKXZXKN6 pic.twitter.com/x4te709GO5 — Junior Doctors (@BMA_JuniorDocs) February 20, 2023

More than 47,600 junior doctors in England were eligible to vote in the BMA’s ballot.

Almost 37,000 votes were cast and 98% of those were cast in favour of strike action, meaning this was the largest ever turnout for a ballot of doctors by the BMA and a record number of junior doctors voting for strike action.

A statement on the BMA website said: “The results are in and members have delivered a huge mandate – with the highest-ever number of junior doctors voting for strike action and a record turnout. A huge thank you to all of those who voted.

“We will inform members as soon as dates have been set for strike action.

“If the government refuses to give us full pay restoration, we will be calling for a full walkout of all junior doctors for 72 hours. This will be our first round of action.”

Advertisement

Responding to the announcement, Steve Barclay said: “We hugely value the work of junior doctors and it is deeply disappointing some union members have voted for strike action.

“As part of a multi-year deal we agreed with the BMA, junior doctors pay has increased by a cumulative 8.2% since 2019/20. We also introduced a higher pay band for the most experienced staff and increased rates for night shifts.