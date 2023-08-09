Just 32 Purr-Fect Tweets To Celebrate Cats Everywhere

Kseniya Ovchinnikova via Getty Images

Bust out your finest cardboard box and let your tap run, because this week marked a very important day.

In case you didn’t get the day off of work for International Cat Day – a holiday celebrated every year on August 8 with the aim of inspspsps-ing people to take some time to play with their feline friends – we’ve got a little something that’ll make your day, week (and maybe even month) feel a bit more paws-itive.

We scoured X, formerly Twitter, to find 32 funny tweets from 2023 about cats that are sure to make you want to pal around with your little potato.

So go ahead and scroll down meow — unless you have a cat. If you do, feed them first. We don’t need anyone to have a hissy-fit.

It’s funny that people think cats aren’t intelligent enough to do tricks. My cat walks into the bathroom, meows once, and my husband comes running to turn on the faucet for her. She trained him to do this. — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) January 24, 2023

"Am I a joke to you?" pic.twitter.com/klNg3eKOC1 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) February 23, 2023

come back in 8 minutes pic.twitter.com/yQ6SdCBV81 — Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) February 25, 2023

My parents don't have grandchildren yet so this is what's on the bedside table in their guest bedroom pic.twitter.com/swAmmTvSgD — tea, T? (@milkyonesug) June 18, 2023

your cat staring at a ghost in your apartment that you can't see pic.twitter.com/S2kMFZFf12 — Nebraska Humane Cats 🐱 (@NHSCats) February 13, 2023

I don't completely know how to explain this, but as a cat owner you quickly learn that "absence of cat (chill)" and "absence of cat (suspicious)" are two very different kinds of silence — Megan Wegenke (@MegWegenke) February 1, 2023

Adding expressions to a cathttps://t.co/G3T5ohcbS3 pic.twitter.com/BH0aEM19Sh — Salem The Cat ᓚᘏᗢ (@SalemTheCats) February 18, 2023

Been laughing about this for about 5 consecutive minutes pic.twitter.com/QzqI1LgndL — Kalon Fullerton (@cowlonfull) March 20, 2023

heart pic.twitter.com/CHPr715cbq — cat with confusing auras (@cat_auras) January 21, 2023

hey babe come look at the cat. he looks the same as he always does and hes just sitting there. babe come look. hey come look at the cat — in my tofu era (@weed_rat) March 19, 2023

My brother just moved to a new apartment and his neighbour’s cat keeps barging right in like he owns the place pic.twitter.com/AG1DIZAQC8 — Sofia Ajram (@SofiaAjram) March 9, 2023

If your cat sits on your computer keyboard half way through an online shop, always check the basket when checking out. pic.twitter.com/sy1GT3CftO — Paul Kissack (@PaulKissack) February 1, 2023

The new Ring movie looks terrifying pic.twitter.com/Q6YbcLXJEI — 𖤐 Father Red McGee 𖤐 (@drinksmcgee) June 1, 2023

I CANT HOLD THEM BACK MUCH LONGER pic.twitter.com/fAtekqsPO3 — place where cat shouldn't be (@catshouldnt) April 20, 2023

My cats woke me up at 3am fighting so while they're trying to sleep it off I think I'll spend the whole day vacuuming — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸'𝘀 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 🍁 (@BrickMahoney) March 23, 2023

This masterpiece took 11 years to create - artist in the background. pic.twitter.com/L228s9o9Lw — 💧🌾🔥🚒🧸 💉💉💉🌈 ted sowden - anti fascist (@sowdented) April 30, 2023

how do you tell the mildly disgruntled blind senior street cat that took over your bedroom that he can't bite your face while you sleep. the answer is you don't . like what did you expect from him tbh — haley (@feederofcats) March 30, 2023

an angel who fell from heaven pic.twitter.com/Mh5PF7eOdc — Tweets of Cats (@TweetsOfCats) April 27, 2023

apparently this is the only way to get him to stay still enough for us to give him eardrops pic.twitter.com/B6b0041Ryv — ✿ not olivia ✿ (@duckbldg) May 11, 2023

I was taking my diazepam before my flight and the Swiss guy in the seat next to me saw and guessed I was nervous, so he asked me if I liked cats and then showed me a photo of a cat dressed as a pilot and said “I heard he’s flying our plane, I think we can trust him” 😭 — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) April 13, 2023

Guess who taught himself how to open the rice cooker and woke me up by screaming in between mouthfuls of hot rice pic.twitter.com/W5gALUpUcl — jeeyonardo dicaprio 심지연 (@jeeyonshim) June 6, 2023

Phantom of the Opurra pic.twitter.com/F4c54pdaGU — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) March 11, 2023

Currently very obsessed with these elder cats who are married and in love pic.twitter.com/bPBDbKMIGV — Kayla Ancrum ✨is on DEADLINE✨ (@KaylaAncrum) April 20, 2023

when i find out there’s a cat at the party but they’re locked in the bedroom pic.twitter.com/nMeHNRKsJb — Pastrami Mommy (@Ewelannawhite) May 25, 2023

pic.twitter.com/uwRIH29cm9 — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) May 15, 2023

I keep forgetting that it's summer now so the windows are open and the neighbors can all hear me making up very long songs about Francie getting her PhD in Small Studies at Baby Bimpus University. pic.twitter.com/yFaFKXQ4rV — Cats of Yore (@CatsOfYore) May 21, 2023

Cat gun🔫 pic.twitter.com/wAE2fWofgu — No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) February 18, 2023

free thinkers when they hear a fancy feast can open pic.twitter.com/7u9O6yz8aR — mitchell (@hagantopir) June 5, 2023

EGG THIEF pic.twitter.com/bBTEcv7DJt — cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) January 19, 2023