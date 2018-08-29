Justice Secretary David Gauke has refused to intervene and help low-paid cleaners in his department get a wage bump.

The cleaners, most of whom are migrants, are demanding their hourly wage is upped from the legal minimum of £7.83, to the £10.20 London living wage.

The rate is recommended by Living Wage Foundation as just enough for workers in the capital to live on.

In a letter seen by HuffPost UK, Gauke has refused to help cleaners on the basis that ministers cannot force the contractor OCS, which employs the staff, to pay any more than the government-stipulated national minimum wage.

Replying to a request for help from the shadow justice secretary, Richard Burgon, Gauke said that the Ministry of Justice is a “great place to work” and that ministers “value the contribution that these hard-working staff make”.

But, he went on, while the Government would “strictly enforce” minimum wage standards, the decision of whether to pay the London living wage would “rightly remain” with the outsourcer.