Kamala Harris Campaign Trolls Trump Where It Hurts The Most — On His Own Turf

Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, April 16, 2024. via Associated Press

Kamala Harris’ campaign is trolling Donald Trump about crowd sizes. But to add insult to injury, it’s doing it on Truth Social.

The Kamala HQ page posted a picture of a packed arena at Philadelphia’s Temple University on Tuesday night, as the vice president and her newly-announced running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, made their first appearance together to a roaring audience.

Advertisement

“Harris rally vs. Trump rally,” the page posted on X, formerly Twitter, as well as on Trump’s Truth Social platform. “Same arena in Philly.”

“Yes, we posted this on Truth Social,” it added in another tweet.

The former president spoke at the same venue, Temple University’s Liacouras Center, on June 22.

He is notoriously fixated on crowd sizes and routinely boasts, often misleadingly, about the number of people he attracts.

Yes, we posted this on Truth Social https://t.co/rmbxs1azPb — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 6, 2024

President Joe Biden’s campaign joined Truth Social back in October, joking in its first post, “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!”

Advertisement

The account name was changed to Kamala HQ after Biden ended his presidential bid and endorsed Harris, who formally secured the Democratic nomination last week.

The Harris campaign announced Sunday it was launching “Republicans for Harris” as she seeks to attract GOP voters deterred by Trump’s candidacy.