Kamala Harris Vows To 'Earn And Win' Dem Nomination, While Thanking Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday she would work to win the Democratic presidential nomination in the wake of President Joe Biden’s shock decision to drop out of the race.

“I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said in a statement.

“Over the past year, I have travelled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead.”

She is now the frontrunner to replace Biden at the top of the ticket and the only person to get his support. In her statement, Harris also thanked Biden, who picked the former California senator and state attorney general to be his running mate after she did poorly in the 2020 Democratic primary contest.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” she said.

She said she first knew Biden through his son, Beau Biden, who died in 2015.

“The qualities Beau revered in his father are the same qualities, the same values, I have seen every single day in Joe’s leadership as President: His honesty and integrity. His big heart and commitment to his faith and his family. And his love of our country and the American people.”

Harris said she would continue to traveling across the country and “do everything in my power” unite the Democratic party.